Gov. Sule appoints 24 new SAs, SSAs

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of 24 new Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Mr Tijjani Ahmed, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in a statement on Thursday in Lafia, said the appointment was with immediate effect while a date would be announce for their inauguration.

Ahmed said that the appointees include 12 SAs and 12 SSAs.

He said the SAs are- Mr Aliyu Tasha; Mr Hashimu Gurku; Mr Mohammed Yakubu; Mr Yankubu Kwanta; Mr Hudu Tafida; Mr Sanusi Giza; Mr David Ayele; Ms Munirat Abdullahi and Ms Hajurat Danyaro among others.

Ahmed named some of the SSAs to include- Ms Fatima Ahmed, Mr Idris Mohammed, Mr Haruna Idris, Mr Yusuf Mada, Mr Imran Jibrin and Ms Josephine Mark.

He wished all the appointees good luck as they settle down in their new assignments. (NAN)