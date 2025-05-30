Gov Soludo says, ethical leadership promotes tranperancy

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra State says ethical leadership promotes , tranperancy, accountability and merit, urging everyone in the country to embrace it.

Soludo said this in Nsukka on Friday while delivering a lecture titled “Ethical Leadership, Security and Sustainable Development organised by The Ethics, AI and Higher Education Strategy (EAISTRAP) University of Nigeria Nsukka.

He said ethical leadership in means doing what is right, following due process and given merit to the right person no matter whose ‘Ox is gored’.

“This is why ethical leadership promotes tranperancy, accountability and merit not considering who is involved or where one comes from.

“In ethical leadership political patronage has no place, merit is rewarded though hardwork and dedication to duty as well as judicious use of resources,”he said.

The governor said his administration is anchored on ethical leadership that reward, merit, hardwork and qualifications in both employments and appointments notminding if one is an indigene of Anambra State or not.

“Primary and secondary school teachers we recruited recently many of them are not from Anambra State because they are qualified, two civil servant who are non- indigen are permeant secretaries in the state because my adminstration reward merit no matter where you come from.

“One of the ways to move our country forward is for everyone to reward hardwork and merit not minding the local government or state of origin,”he said.

He however said that ethical leadership had its hazard and consequences as many who believes in cutting corners would attack a leader who insist on ethics, good values and merit.

“Is not an easy task when you insist the right thing should be done no matter whose Ox is gored’ but if you maintain your ground those people attacking will either bow or run away.

“I have earn the trust of the Anambra people and as they call me ‘The Solution’ because everyone knows I always go for the best , my mission in Anambra is to lay solid foundation that will make Anambra the Dubia of Africa.

“he said.

He said his administration is flushing out fake pastors and fake native doctors because these people are deceiving our people especially youths by telling them there is no need for hardwork , that one can become rich overnight without hardwork.

“Our forefathers believed in hardwork, I do not know where these fake pastors and native doctors get idea that when you perform one evil ritual or the other you get rich over night without hardwork.

“My adminstration is prosecuting many of them and if they are found guilty by the court they will be jailed,” he said.

The former Central Bank Governor appreciation to the Faculty of Social Sciences led by Prof Chidi Nzeadibe, the Dean of the faculty for seeing that his administration is rooted on ethical leadership that had transformed the state immensely.

” This is home coming for me not only as an alumni but also as a lecturer in UNN.

I must say with all sense of nostogia that I missed the classroom, as

this year marks my 27 years as a professor,”he said

In a remark Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam, Acting Vice-chancellor of UNN said that the university would continue to be guided by fundemental ethics of restoring the dignity of man.

Oguejiofo who was represented by Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo the Deputy Vice-chancelor Administration described Soludo as superlion and great abassador of UNN who have done the university proud in many ramifications.

Speaking Nzeadibe the Dean of the faculty said Soludo was chosen because of his administration ethical leadership in Anambra State.

“We should all relax and enjoy the intellectual meal from erudite professor and governor of Anambra State who have transformed the state with his wealth of knowledge and quality leadership,”Nzeadibe said.

Earlier in a renark the Team Leader/Chairman of EAISTRAP, Prof. Casimir Ani, said that history of Ethical leaders would be incomplete without mentioning the former Governor of CBN and present Anambra State Governor who in less than four years of his administration had transformed the state to African Dubai.

“Gov Soludo is a game-changer, he is the one that builds Government House and Government Lodge for the since 1991 the state was created.

According to him, the future of Nigeria sustainable development lies in inculcating ethical leadership and good management of resources in our leaders

Our correspondent reports that, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council was among dignitaries present