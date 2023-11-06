Gov. Soludo father dies at 92

By Chimezie Anaso

Pa Simeon Soludo, father of governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has died at the age of 92.

Mr Chris Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo said this in a statement on Monday.

Aburime said the elder statesman popularly known as Ichie Akukananwa 1 of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area died in the early hours of Nov. 6.

He said Pa Soludo was survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grand-children and six great-grandchildren.

He quoted the governor as saying that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 92.

The Press Secretary said further information would be communicated to the public in due course(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

