Gov.’s wife, NDE, ITF train, empower 300 women in Nasarawa

By Sunday John

Wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, has trained 300 vulnerable women in different skills across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mrs Sule, through her foundation, Salifat Abdullahi-Sule Hope Foundation, on Thursday, conducted training for the women, in partnership with National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Industrial Training Found (ITF).

She said that the gesture was part of her contributions to empowering women for them to contribute meaningfully to their respective families.

Sule said, “If a woman is in business or trade, she will add value to her family, thereby helping her husband in addressing the needs of the family.

“I fill concerned whenever I discover that a woman does not have job, skill or in business to support her family.

“That is why since God has lifted us, I have rolled out so many empowerment programmes to assist our women.

“My foundation is doing nothing else than empowering vulnerable women and children, to make their lives worthwhile,” she said.

The governor’s wife donated N20,000 each to the women, all amounting to N6 million, to enable them start their businesses and support their families.

On his part, Nasarawa State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Chris Bamdisa, represented by Mr Shuaibu Gimba, commended Mrs Sule for the initiative and continued support to women.

Bamdisa said that NDE, in collaboration with the governor’s wife, had trained the 300 women on different skills.

He added that they were trained on how to utilise the money given to them to contribute to the growth of their families, as “getting money is not the problem, but how to utilise it.”

Also speaking, Head of Training of ITF, Lafia office, Nanpoe Bala, who presented paper on catering, advised women to learn about cooking and cleanliness in order to sustain their marriages.

“If a woman is clean, cooks good food and respects her husband, it will be difficult for him to ignore her and be eating outside,” the head of training said.

Bala also advised the participants to teach their children good ventures in order to keep them away from social vices.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mary Peter expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for coming to their aid and promised to use the skills and the money judiciously. (NAN)

