Gov. Radda transmits 4 executive bills to assembly

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has forwarded to the state’s assembly, executive bills to establish three parastatals and amendment of revenue administration law.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula.

“The bills and amendments are in line with the governor’s unwavering commitment to advancing the state’s development and creating a conducive environment for growth and progress,” he said.

According to Radda, the bills will proactively address crucial issues such as security, development management, land administration and revenue generation.

He called on the assembly to give expeditious consideration to the proposed bills, in line with the aspirations of the people of the state for a brighter and more secure future.

According to him, the proposals already have garnered widespread support from various stakeholders, including community leaders, industry experts and citizens.

He explained that they recognised the positive impact of the initiatives on the state’s socio-economic landscape.

“The bills and amendments proposed include a bill to establish the Katsina Community Watch Corps, aimed to enhance the security and safety of communities across the state.

“The bill will allow the establishment of a vigilant and community-oriented watch corps that will collaborate with security agencies to bolster in combating crime, to ensure peace and stability in the state.

“And also a bill to establish the Katsina Development Management Board, which will focus on promoting efficient development planning and implementation.

“The board will play a critical role in coordinating developmental projects and initiatives, fostering collaboration between various stakeholders and ensuring optimal resource allocation for sustainable growth,” he said.

According to him, the third bill is seeking for the establishment of Katsina State Geographic Information System (KATGIS), aimed to modernise land administration and facilitate investment in real estate.

The governor added that KATGIS would be established to introduce an efficient and digitised land information system that streamlines land ownership processes and encourages responsible land use.

He said that the bill was to amend the Katsina State Revenue Administration (Codification and Consolidation 2021), to strengthen the financial framework of the state and ensure transparent and effective revenue administration.

“The bill seeks to enhance revenue collection systems, optimise tax compliance and improve accountability in financial matters,” according to the governor. (NAN)

