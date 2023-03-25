Gov Poll: Kefas wins Taraba in a landslide, to clear off salaries backlog within 100 days

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Taraba State governorship candidate, Lt col, Agbu Kefas (retd) has been declared winner in a tightly contested race.

Kefas polled a total of 236, 712 votes with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), trailing at second and third place respectively.

A statement issued on Monday by the Spokesperson of Kefas, Emmanuel Bello, attributed the success to the doggedness of the electorate and the campaign council.

According to him, the victory was an indication of the dominance of the PDP in the state.

He also said that the youths were the real owners of the success for the role they played.

Bello said that Kefas would make the youths the centerpiece of his administration by major empowerment policies.

According to him, Kefas would achieve a lot in his first 100 days in office, including paying off salaries backlog to civil servants in the state.

Speaking on the victory too, a chieftain of the PDP in Taraba State, Hon. Nuru Dantsoho, said the victory was a vindication of the party’s performance in the state.

While congratulating Kefas, he said Taraba State would experience massive development.

A governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. David Charima said Kefas emergence would usher in greater unity and peace in the state.

He said he has no doubt Kefas would perform creditably well.