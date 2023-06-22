Gov Otti tasks NGE President on journalists’ rights protection, professionalism

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has called on Mr Eze Anaba, the newly elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), to make efforts in protecting journalists’ rights and enhancing professionalism.

Otti made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kazie Uko, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, on Wednesday.

The governor said that the emergence of Anaba as the president of the Guild was an eloquent testimony to his leadership qualities and a demonstration of the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

He urged Anaba to use his new office to improve the welfare of journalists and promote professionalism in the practice of journalism in the nation.

Otti congratulated Anaba on his emergence and prayed God to grant him a successful tenure that would continually strengthen the unity and progress of the Guild.

He also congratulated the entire Guild and commended the organising committee of the convention, for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election that produced the new leadership.

“The people of Abia State are indeed glad to have you as one of their illustrious sons and hope that you will use your new office to work towards the realisation of their dream of a progressive and prosperous Abia,” Otti said. (NAN)

