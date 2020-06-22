Gov. Ortom swears in 23 newly elected council chairmen

Share the news













Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has sworn in newly elected chairmen for the 23 local government councils in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates won in all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) during the May 30 poll.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ortom decried rising wave of insecurity in the state.

He urged the chairmen to work with security agencies as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and other reputable leaders in their councils to nip any form of crisis in the bud.

“I encourage you to adopt the saying that prevention is better than cure in handling security matters because no development can thrive without peace.

“You must bear in mind that the days of playing politics are over. Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate.

“By this swearing-in, democratic governance has been fully enthroned. We cannot claim to be democrats if we practice what is at variance with democracy because in the near future you will give account of your stewardship,” Ortom said.

He urged them to turn around the lives of the people with laudable policies, programmes and projects by looking inward for resources in view of the dwindling allocation from the Federal Government.

Ortom advised them to avoid the temptation of working alone as sole administrators but to carry others along in decision-making.

“It is better to arrive at a consensus decision than take arbitrary ones that breed acrimony, distrust and quarrels that does one no good,” he said.

He governor reminded them of the existing Anti-Open Grazing Law in the state and advised them to work hand-in-hand with the Livestock Guards to enforce it.

He urged them to ensure that residents obey COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing, regular hand washing with running water, among others, because it was through hygienic lifestyle one could keep the virus at bay. (NAN)

