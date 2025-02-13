Gov Okpebholo inaugurates back-to- farm initiative in Edo

Monday Okpebholo of Edo, has inaugurated the back-to-farm initiative in the state, to boost food production across the three senatorial districts.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Okpebholo disclosed this on Thursday in Iguoriakhi, while meeting with farmers at the community farm settlement in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the back-to-farm initiative was an agricultural revolution, adding that, three farms would be established in each of the senatorial districts of the state.

He added that the government would provide farmers with the needed incentives to produce more food for the state in particular and the nation at large.

The governor, who noted that Edo people were known for farming, assured that his administration would revive farming across the state, as well as export produce to other parts of the country.

He also assured that the programme would not just be on paper, but on the field, adding that Nigerians would enjoy the benefits of abundant food production.

Okpebholo pledged to provide incentives such as fertilisers, farm machineries for mechanised farming, as well as loans to the farmers to enable them carry out the farming activities.

“I want to thank the farmers because they have been farming before, but this time, we will farm together. We want to produce food that will not only feed Edo State, but also feed Nigeria.

“It is time for all of us to go back to the farm. Farming has become a very serious business and together we will produce the food and feed our people.

“My administration will provide you with equipment, fertilisers and support with resources to farm and produce food for the nation.

“We will have farms across the three senatorial districts of the state. This is the season to farm and we are embarking on farm initiative in Edo,” he said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Osagie Aibuedefe, assured that with an increased Budget of more than N70 billion, farmers would greatly benefit from improved incentives to boost their farming activities.

Earlier, Vice president of the Farmers Association, Mr Benson Enahikare, who read the President’s speech, outlined some of the challenges facing the farmers, to include encroachment of cattles among others.(NAN)