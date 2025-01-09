Gov Okpebholo Appoints Collins Edomaruse, SA, International Development Partners

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the appointment of Collins Edomaruse as his Special Adviser, International Development Partners.

Edomaruse, is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE).He is also the Secretary General and a founding member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers of Nigeria (GOCOP).

He is Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of METROWATCH. Edomaruse also held several senior Editorial positions in THISDAY, including Group News Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily, Saturday and Sunday titles), and Editor, Nation’s Capital/Abuja Bureau.

He is popularly known as ‘General’ because of his mastery of the Defence Beat.