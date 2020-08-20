Gov. Okowa’s CPS mother laid to rest in Delta

The remains of Mrs Eunice Ifeajika, mother of Mr Olise Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta was on Thursday laid to rest in Illah in Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta.

Mrs Ifeajika died on Feb. 18 at the age of 84 in Benin, after a brief illness.

Okowa, at a funeral service at St. John Catholic Church, Illah, thanked God for the life led by late Mrs Ifeajika.

The governor, represented by Mr Fidelis Tiliji, the state Commissioner for Finance, condoled with the family and urged them to take solace in the good life that their mother lived by raising them in Christ.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Charles Okeke called on Christians to reflect on the life they live now because everyone who died in Christ did not pass away but passed over.

“So, we must reflect on the life that we live as Christians because we that are living today will die someday,” Okeke said.

Responding, the CPS thanked the clergy, the governor, commissioners, staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and other dignitaries who attended the ceremony for their show of love and care.

He prayed God to guide and protect everyone and lead them back to their respective destinations safely.

In an interview, Ifeajika said the family would truly miss their late mother because she was everything to them since the demise of their father many years ago.

“After the death of our father, Mr Peter Ifeajika, she became both father and mother to us. She taught me that humility, honesty and responsibility are golden.

“I learnt from her that courage, candour, gentleness and discipline are hallmarks of a man and that the fear of God and piety is life,” he said.

Some dignitaries who graced the occasion include the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, his counterpart in Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, among other political aides to the governor. (NAN)