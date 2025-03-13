Gov. Ododo Salutes Adaba Brothers’ Legacy in Public Service

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has paid glowing tribute to Chief Patrick Adaba, the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, and Dr Tom Adaba the pioneer Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), who both passed on few weeks ago.

During separate condolence visits to their families in Abuja, Governor Ododo acknowledged their outstanding legacy of public service and their significant contributions to the development of Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

At the residence of the late Chief Patrick Adaba, Governor Ododo acknowledged the late Chief Patrick Adaba for his selfless service to the government and people of Kogi State whom he served as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2003.

Similarly, while visiting the home of the late Dr. Tom Adaba, Governor Ododo described him as a trailblazer whose pioneering role in Nigeria’s broadcasting industry has inspired generations of media practitioners within and outside Nigeria.

He praised the Adaba family for raising two exceptional children whose impact and service to the nation remain invaluable and indelible.

Governor Ododo emphasized that Kogi State and Nigeria will deeply miss the Adaba brothers, given their immense contributions to public service and national development.