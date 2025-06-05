‎Gov. Namadi and Jigawa Rebirth, By Adamu Muhd Usman

‎



‎”The challenge is not to manage time but to manage ourselves.” — Steven Covey



‎Malam Umar Namadi a.k.a Dan Modi stood out among the contenders for the Jigawa APC gubernatorial nomination, not because he openly declared his intention to run in the 2023 primaries, but rather because many didn’t see him contesting, let alone succeeding in the general election.



‎The skepticism was not due to a lack of experience or popularity but his austere and humble personality despite his position as the state’s deputy governor.



‎But by Allah’s grace Malam Umar Namadi (FCA), defied these expectations, to win both the primaries and the general election to become Jigawa’s governor.



‎This development remains a point of interest among the public, political scientists, and the media.



‎Interestingly, within two years in office, the Namadi administration has delivered tangible and lasting democratic dividends, though it has faced numerous challenges, including a heavy debt burden, unpaid pensions, arrears for contractors, an understaffed civil service, deteriorating education and health sectors, farmer-herdsmen conflicts, poor infrastructure, widespread poverty, frequent flooding, high maternal and child mortality rates, and significant unemployment.



‎The Namadi administration also inherited neglected education, health, and agricultural sectors. Many schools, from primary through tertiary institutions, were not equipped to meet current societal challenges due to years of neglect by previous administration.



‎Records show that prior to Dan Modi’s administration, over 70 percent of pupils in public primary schools lacked adequate seating. Overcrowding was common, with many primary and secondary school classrooms holding 70-90 to above students each. Moreover, it was reported that over 60 percent of the 13,000 teachers in about 2,000 primary schools lacked the minimum qualification of a National Certificate in Education (NCE), rendering them unqualified to teach.



‎UNICEF and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistics revealed that Jigawa ranks among the states with the highest numbers of children out of school, despite not facing the security challenges of Boko Haram, banditry, or kidnappings seen elsewhere. This situation underscores government negligence.



‎In the health sector, the governor’s efforts to hire over 2,000 healthcare workers, support and encourage medical students abroad, and reinstate free drugs for children under five, pregnant women, and inmates are commendable. Additionally, the revival and restructuring of the Haihuwa Lafiya scheme, introduced by the Lamido administration, along with building and renovating hospitals, is a positive step toward improving healthcare.



‎To address youth unemployment, over 6,000 youths have been employed, and thousands of young people and women have received vocational training and various forms of educational and economic support through J-Power and empowerment programs.



‎Governor Namadi has also approved and implemented a minimum wage of #70,000 since last year (2024) and distributed car loans, new vehicles, and motorcycles to eligible civil servants, security agencies, and youth employment schemes.



‎Palliative provision shops offering highly subsidized goods to civil servants on credit have been opened across the 27 local government areas in the state.



‎The administration has settled nearly all pension arrears owed to retired civil servants, addressing delays that left retirees waiting 9-11 months or more for their benefits under the previous administration.



‎To improve education, over 100 dilapidated schools have been rehabilitated, enhancing the learning environment. Analysts say this is an addition to settling hundreds of millions in feeding allowances for boarding students and increasing allowance amounts.



‎Namadi’s administration has also hired over 5,000 qualified teachers and settled billions in pension arrears owed to retired educators.



‎Before the midterm, the administration has spent billions of naira to provide safe drinking water to communities across the state.



‎To advance agriculture and industrialization, agreements and MOUs have been signed with foreign nations, ministries, NGOs, and other organizations. Governor Namadi’s visits to Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Rwanda and recent visit to India (May 2025) have aimed to promote Jigawa’s potential. Efforts are also underway to support year-round farming through the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, facilitating dry and rainy season cultivation of rice, wheat, corn, and vegetables.



‎The Dan Modi administration has invested significantly in road networks, electrification, housing, and other infrastructure.



‎The creation of new ministries and agencies—such as the Jigawa State ICT and Digital Economy Agency, the Hisba Board, the Tsangaya Schools Management Board, the Resident Identity Management Agency, and the Anti-Corruption Agency—is a step in the right direction. These entities will reduce workplace overload, create job opportunities, and improve efficiency and commitment among employees.



‎However, despite these achievements, the administration faces ongoing challenges: a lack of resources, economic hardship, alleged internal political issues, and inadequate followup of projects (contracts and other initiatives)



‎I urge His Excellency to revive the Muhammadu Sanusi International Airport in Dutse, constructed by the Lamido administration. Exporting agricultural and livestock products through the airport would generate income, create employment, and stimulate commerce in the state capital.



‎Education deserves particular attention. Sule Lamido University, Kafin-Hausa, requires urgent support. The vice-chancellor can outline its challenges.



‎Quarterly teacher recruitment, along with regular training, should also be prioritized. Improving teachers’ working conditions, including the recently approved and implemented minimum wage of 70,000 naira would also help.



‎The health sector is receiving attention, but staff recruitment should be continuous. The rigorous admission standards and training at Jigawa health schools, established under H.E Dr. Sule Lamido (CON) and H.E Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, The Lamido’s procedures of admission to health schools should be reintroduced to ensure the competence of medical personnel.



‎Free medical care for children under five, pregnant women, and inmates should also continue. Thank you for that.



‎Regarding infrastructure, the governor should continue efforts to address flooding by constructing culverts, drainage systems, bridges, and water reservoirs. The government should collaborate with security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community organizations to discourage behaviours that exacerbate flooding, such as improper waste disposal and building on water channels.



‎The longstanding farmers-herdsmen conflict remains a challenge. A committee has been set up to oversee conflict resolution, a commendable step that reflects measures taken during Dr. Sule Lamido’s administration.



‎Revisiting Lamido’s nomadic education policy could also enhance the welfare of the Fulani community.



‎Governor Namadi’s commitment to agriculture is evident, with his recent visit to Ethiopia and India intended to replicate their farming system in Jigawa. We hope that farmers will continue to benefit from maximum support in crop production, mechanized farming, and livestock support, which will help reduce farmer-herder conflicts.



‎Finally, the street lights installed in all 27 local government headquarters during the Lamido administration should be repaired and maintained.



‎The social security allowance for people with disabilities, another Lamido initiative, should continue to help the less privileged and reduce street begging. I understand the administration of Malam Umar has raised this allowance from #7,000 to #10,000 and expanded it to 200 beneficiaries per local government area.



‎I trust that Governor Namadi will consider our appeals.



‎