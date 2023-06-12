Gov Mutfwang: We are committed to poverty alleviation initiatives

By Martha Agas

Gov Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau has restated his readiness to adopt poverty alleviation initiatives that would improve the welfare of Plateau people.

The governor restated his commitment during a town hall meeting organised by the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) on Monday in Jos.

The meeting with the theme ‘Unpacking the new vision’, was organised as part of activities to mark democracy day in the state.

He described poverty as “a cankerworm that dehumanises one irrespective of religion or ethnic group”.

“It is a cancerworm that must be addressed,” he declared.

He said that his administration would revamp the agriculture sector to provide a conducive environment for the involvement of the private sector in its development.

Mutfwang said he recently visited the Agricultural Services and Training Centre (ASTC) in Vom as part of his efforts to revamp the sector and provide employment opportunities for Plateau people.

“I visited ASTC in Vom and it is a sleeping giant. We will revive it to ensure that the ideals for which it was founded are brought to reality,” he said.

He added that the opportunities within the mining sector would be maximised to shore up development in the state.

Muftwang assured Plateau people of his commitment to revigorate the security architecture in the state and appealed for their cooperation to achieve the feat.

He expressed sadness that more than 100 lives were recently lost in Plateau.

“In Riyom last night, 23 lives were lost. The Chief of Mushere was also kidnapped yesterday,” he said.

He said that the new Security Adviser, retired Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi, would help in reinvigorating security in Plateau, adding that President Bola Tinubu had assured him of intervention in the sector.

“It is a collective duty to secure Plateau. People must unite and push aside their differences; leaders must become bridge builders against ethnic and faith differences,” he said.

He assured Plateau people of love for all ethnic groups and religion, and urged them to lay aside prejudices and cooperate toward building the state of their dreams. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

