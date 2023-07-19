Gov. Mutfwang tasks Plateau United FC on grassroots sports development

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has tasked the management of Plateau United Football Club on grassroots development in football.

The governor made the call when the management of the club led by the Acting General Manager, Habila Mutla, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Jos.

He urged them to scout for talents to groom to represent the state at local and international competitions, saying that Plateau has birthed football stars like Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa.

”Unlock the value in the Plateau which will have ripple effects in the society,”he said.

He thanked the management for their commitment and passion in sustaining the Plateau United brand and also striving to improve on it.

The governor expressed confidence that the management in no distant time, would be able to coordinate the affairs of the club independent of government’s input.

”With the right structure and management, there will be no need for government support apart from capital intensive projects like the stadium,”he said.

He, however assured them of government’s support in spite its limited resources before they get to the desired stage of financial independence.

Mutfwang expressed hope that the club would not only excel in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), but also at the Confederation of African Football and other international competitions.

Earlier in his remarks, Mutla thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in the club.

He said that the club had already commenced preparation for the League competition which would hold in August.

According to him, the players were required to be prepared both physically and mentally to win the competition.

He said that they would need government`s support to achieve the feat, especially in the repairs of the stadium which is critical in their trainings and matches.

Mutla said that club was determined to represent the interest of the state, and would take the advantage of its brand to build partnerships that will generate resources for government.

He described the club as an advocate of peace in the state which is crucial for sports to thrive.

He said that they will ensure adherence to regulations during matches to curtail hooliganism and being banned from playing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor on July 8 appointed Mutla as Acting General Manager and Danjuma Isandu as Assistant General Manager management of the club. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

