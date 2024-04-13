Gov. Mutfwang condemns fresh attacks on plateau communities, urges vigilance

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has condemned the recent attacks that occured in some communities of the state, urging absolute vigilance as government works to restore the frail security infrastructure of the state.

He expressed this in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Mr Gyang Bere, on Saturday in Jos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attacks occurred on Friday night in Kopnanle community in Mangu and Mandar Shar village of Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state recording casualties, damages to properties, with scores injured.

While appreciating the intervention of Security Agencies in the protection of lives and property in the state, Gov. Mutfwang urged them to redouble their efforts in discharging their constitutional responsibility of protecting innocent citizens.

He urged them to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the consequences of their actions.

Similarly, he warned the perpetrators to desist forthwith from such dastardly acts, stressing that government is determined to fish them out to face justice.

“These attacks are unfortunate and unacceptable, especially now that government is diligently working to restore peace and security of the state and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their homes.

“We want to call on community stakeholders across the state to activate dispute resolution mechanisms in tackling issues of disagreement.

P”Report without delay, early warning signs to Constituted authorities for prompt intervention.

“We want to urge you all on extreme vigilance and the fostering of inter-community relations by residents of the state, particularly now that the rainy season is gearing up to ensure a safer and successful farming period.

The Governor expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and the affected communities and prayed for quick healing of those who sustained gunshot injuries.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu