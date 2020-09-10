Gov. Mohammed directs commissioners to produce workers nominal roll

Share the news













Gov. Bala Mohammed has directed Commissioners in the state to produce nominal rolls of their workers within two weeks.

Speaking on Thursday during a stakeholders and media parley on issues of relating to the state monthly wage bill, the governor emphasised that the workers’ nominal and payrolls must be sanitised.

Mohammed noted that the state workers payroll and that of the local government service were full of irregularities.

“I have directed all commissioners to come up with the nominal rolls of their ministries for the credibility database of workers in the state,”he said.

Earlier, the state Head of Service, (HoS) Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, said that during the past verification, the Bank Verification Number (BVN) were not considered, saying that the inclusion of the BVN had led to many corrupt practices.

“But with the present exercise aimed at sanitising the civil service system, we have employed the use of BVN to check out irregularities.

“We have instances where a person benefits from the state and local government pension and the person is getting salaries as district head, therefore the name appears on all the three vouchers,”he said.

He solicited for the cooperation of worker in the state towards the success of the exercise and to ensure a better system.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Saleh Baba, said that the issue of verification should be carefully conducted to avoid errors.

He urged the government to revive the civil service and provide functionality offices rather than retrenching workers in the state.

He promised the administration that workers in the state would support its change mantra to bring sanity into the system. (NAN)