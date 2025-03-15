Gov Mbah Lauds DSS for Arresting Five High-Profile Kidnap Suspects

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has commended the Department of State Services (DSS), whose operatives arrested five high-profile kidnappers operating in forests across the State.

Acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives on Wednesday traced them to their hideouts in two separate locations in Enugu State

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing Udi LGA and other parts of the State.

The kidnappers confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives.

The other three who are key members of another kidnap gang, were arrested on Friday in the State Capital. Among the items recovered at the point of arrest where the suspects were hibernating included large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lathel weapons and other dangerous objects.

The Governor having been briefed on details of the notorious gangs, and in recognition of the covert nature of Service, however restrained from further specifics, noting that DSS in conjuction with the military, police and other security agencies as well as the State owned Forest Guards have emplaced measures for continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members as well as raid their hideouts and camps in the forests.