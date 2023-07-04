Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu-Ale MD ESBS

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Mr Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, of Channels Television as Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS).

Akeredolu-Ale was before his appointment, the Controller, Current Affairs at Channels television headquarters in Lagos State.

His appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia on Tuesday in Enugu.

Onyia said the veteran journalist is expected to bring to bear his over 30 years of experience in journalism in the state broadcasting service.

This, he said, would drive a media revolution, inspire drastic reforms in media innovation, creativity and turn the state-owned media service into one of the best revenue-generating organisations in the state.

“He is a multiple award winner, being the Nigeria Media Merit Award winner of Television Presenter and Reporter of the Year in 2001, Diamond Award for Media Excellence as Reporter of the Year in 2004, as well as Nigeria Media Merit Award Programme Presenter of the Year 2019.

“He is also a veteran of almost 30 years standing in television broadcasting, he was also Director-General and Chief Executive of Ondo State Radio and Television Corporation between March, 2009 and February, 2017,” Onyia said.

He added that Akeredolu-Ale holds both bachelors and masters degrees in Sociology from the Universities of Ilorin and Lagos in 1992 and 1998 respectively.

Akeredolu-Ale was an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Chief Executive’s Programme of 2011. (NAN)

