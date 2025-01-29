Gov Lawal Inspects Seized Arms Cache, Lauds DSS

Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Dauda Lawal on Tuesday night commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for sharing intelligence with the Nigerian Armed Forces which led to the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunitions couriered from Niger Republic.

The Governor’s commendation came after he inspected the seized cache of arms and ammunitions

in Gusau, the State Capital.

Governor Lawal thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for greatly supporting the DSS and military to make Zamfara State and all of Nigeria safer. He assured that his government would continue to support the Security Agencies in Zamfara State to tackle terrorists and criminals.

He applauded DSS officers and expressed confidence in the ability of the Service to guarantee the internal security of Nigeria.

DSS operatives had in a joint operation with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, on Monday and Tuesday, successfully trailed a notorious arms courier, Abubakar Umar aka Dangada, from Niger Republic up to the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi Road.

According to security sources, DSS intelligence revealed that, Umar was billed to convey the munitions from Niger Republic to Birnin Magaji LGA for onward delivery to some banditry kingpins, particularly Kachallah Atta, Alhaji Shinge, Alhaji Nashama and a certain Zaki.

According to DSS sources, inside a red Abuja- registered Volkswagen Golf station wagon car (RBC 731 GU), which the arms couriers abandoned after fleeing with serious bullet wounds, were seven AK-47 rifles, two PKT GPMG and two AK-103 rifles. Also recovered were 169 rounds of 7.62x39mm calibre of ammunition, 9 PKT rounds of ammunition, with one chain; and 13 empty magazines.