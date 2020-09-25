Gov. Lalong inuagurates 2020 NAFEST committee

Share the news













Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has inaugurated a 32-member steering committee to organise this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in the state. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Plateau government was granted right by the National Council For Arts and Culture (NCAC) in October 2019, for the hosting of the 33rd edition of the festival. Inaugurating the committee, the governor urged the members to put their best in the assignment in order to make the state proud being the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, Lalong said it was a privilege for the state to host the event, adding that it would provide a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Nation.

He said the event would market the potential of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to the international community, saying it would bring to focus the role of culture in facilitating economic prosperity, social development, national integration and identity . “The last time Plateau hosted NAFEST was October 1996, about 24 years ago. ” Things have greatly changed and with the current globalisation phenomenon, much is expected from Plateau as the host state to enhance the tempo. “Unfortunately, the accelerating impact of the corona virus and its impact on the socio-economic lives of the people have changed tremendously,”he said. The governor urged the committee to ensure strict adherence to the safety protocols put in place against the spread of COVID-19.

“In doing so, you must all ensure that the COVID-19 protocols provided by NCAC are strictly adhered to, in view of its resurgence in other parts of the world which could be dangerous to our country,”he said He expressed confidence that in spite of the challenges of the pandemic,the calibre of people in the committee would ensure the success of the event. Responding, the Chairman of the committee and Commissioner for Tourism in the state, Mrs Tamwakat Weli, assured the governor of their commitment toward the success of the event.

Weli said Plateau had successfully hosted the conference of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators in 2018 and the Jos Easter carnival from 2017 to 2019, adding that same successful records would be achieved for the NAFEST event. NAN reports that the 33rd edition of the festival is tagged:’ Plateau NAFEST 2020, is ‘Cultural Dynamism and Post COVID-19”. Other members of the committee include professionals in the tourism sector, top government officials, departments of theatre arts in tertiary institutions, Executives of National Museum Jos, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and Religious leaders.(NAN)

