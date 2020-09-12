Gov. Lalong Congratulates Gen. Dogonyaro @80

Share the news













Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, on his 80th birthday.

Lalong, in a message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos, described Gen. Dogonyaro as a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

He said the former Field Commander of ECOMOG had always demonstrated loyalty in his service to the country, saying he served his nation with courage, dignity and selflessness.

He recalled the achievements of Dogonyaro during his career in the Army, where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

“Plateau State celebrates this elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour to the State.

“The accomplishments he recorded and gallantry he demonstrated in his military career have continued to inspire younger officers and men to commit to the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

” As well as ensuring its peace, unity and prosperity in the face of daunting challenges,”the governor said.

He also commended his significant role in the development and professionalism of the Nigerian Army as Chief of Defence Staff and other positions he held.

He noted his outstanding leadership during Nigeria’s contributions to international peace keeping and monitoring efforts, especially when he served as the Field Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia.

Lalong urged Gen. Dogonyaro to continue to avail his wealth of experience and knowledge to Plateau and the nation, especially in the current efforts to address security challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

He wished him good health,God’s protection and success in all his endeavours.

Gen. Dogonyaro was born on Sept. 12, 1940 and hails from Langtang North in Plateau. (NAN)