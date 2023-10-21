Gov Kefas lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

By Gabriel Yough

Gov Agbu Kefas of Taraba on Saturday lauded President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Mr Shaakaa Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation.

Kefas said this in a statement by Mr Emmanuel Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication.

“The appointment is a reward for the experience, hard work, and competence of the new appointee and I can say that Tinubu made the best choice in picking Chira,” he said.

The governor said that the state would solidly stand behind Chira to succeed in his new assignments.

Kefas said Chira was well equipped for the new job, and described him as an effective achiever with many years of cognitive experience.

“The appointment is certainly a great one for Taraba, the North East and the entire country,” he said. (NAN)

