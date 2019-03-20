Gov. Ikpeazu plans to run inclusive government

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to run an all inclusive government to ensure speedy and even development of every part of the state.

Ikpeazu made this known when members of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) paid him a visit in Government House, Umuahia.

He said: “The greatest contribution I am coming with to Abia is to provide a platform that can accommodate all Abians, irrespective of their religious or political affiliations.

“The reason for this is simple; Abia is greatly endowed in all aspects, but the greatest endowment of Abia is its people.

“We have people who are capable of doing all kinds of things and the least I can do is to galvanise the potential of every Abian to come and make contributions towards the development of our state.’’

The governor said that his administration would redirect its focus on things that would have profound impact on the people of Abia.

He said he would also focus on massive jobs creation in the state in the next four years.

Earlier, Mr Augustine Ehiemere, the State Chairman of IPAC, appealed to the government to reach out to the masses, and run a government that would not be defined by political affiliation.

Ehiemere called on political parties in the state to put their differences aside and cooperate with the government in developing the state.

He said that IPAC would support the efforts of the administration to build the state through informed observations and suggestions concerning the actions, inactions and functions of the government.

“We expect greater and more appreciable developmental footprints in the next four years, for we are encouraged by your passion and zeal to change the narrative of Abia,” Ehiemere said.