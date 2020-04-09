Gov. Ganduje appoints Muhammad as Chairman, Kano Revenue Service ‎

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Bala Muhammad, as acting chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the Statement Government (SSG), made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Kano.Alhaji said Muhammad would serve on acting capacity before the appointment of substantive head of the agency.

“I wish to formally inform you that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has granted approval for you to oversee the affairs of the Kano Internal Revenue Service on temporary basis pending the appointment of a Executive Chairman of the Agency.“On this premise; you are to, inline with established procedure require to take over the affairs of the agency with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Until his appointment, Muhammad is the Managing Director of the Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

The development followed the resignation of Sani Dambo, the Executive Chairman of the KIRS, who was appointed in November 2015.Dambo in a resignation letter addressed to the SSG, said his resignation takes effect from Thursday, April 9.

The chairman who did not gave reasons for his resignation, however, appreciated Gov. Ganduje for giving him the opportunity to serve the state. (NAN )