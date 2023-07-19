Gov. Fubara urges new GOC to checkmate proliferation of illegal, unauthorised arms

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has urged the New General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army/Land Component, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, to contain proliferation of illegal and unauthorised fire arms in the state.

Fubara gave the charge when Abdussalam paid a courtesy visit on him on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Boniface Onyedi, the Senior Special Adviser on Media to Fubara on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, an observation of the Nigerian military allowing individuals brandishing firearms is a national embarrassment.

He wondered why the Nigerian military had not considered it necessary to clamp down and bring to justice none state actors who continued to maintain armed camps in some communities in the state, brandishing sophisticated firearms publicly.

“When the military, for whatever reason, overlooks such acts of lawlessness displayed by persons who should have nothing to do with possession of firearms and using it to intimidate law-abiding citizens, it raises serious concerns.

“Have our laws got to that point where people can brandish arms before military personnel and you don’t do anything about it? It is an insult to the State and Federal Government of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Fubara also called the attention of the military to the incessant breakdown of law and order at the Elele axis of Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

He charged the military to do everything possible to end the security breaches at Elele axis and make it safe for residents and travellers who used the road.

Fubara urged the military to end such national embarrassment and provide security to guarantee peace that would promote development in the state.

Abdussalam, who is also the Commander, Joint Taskforce, explained that having been posted to the state on assignment, his visit was to introduce himself, solicit support and cooperation from the state government.

Abdussalam commended the state government for the several material and logistics support given to the army and pledged that the division would provide adequate security to ensure the successful completion of the Port Harcourt ring road project.(NAN)

