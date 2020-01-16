Gov. Fintiri congratulates Rev. Amfani on his elevation as Arch Bishop in charge of North-East

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has congratulated Rev. Marcus Amfani on his elevation as Arch Bishop of Jos Province of Anglican Communion covering the entire North-East and Plateau.



Fintiri said this in a statement on Thursday in Yola by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou.

He said that the elevation was well deserved and urged him to always commit Adamawa in his prayers.

“Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has congratulated the entire Christian community and the Anglican Church in Adamawa over the elevation of Rt Rev. Marcus Amfani, Bishop of Yola Anglican Communion who was recently elected to the office of Arch Bishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Jos.

“Fintiri sincerely regard the elevation of the Clergyman to the exalted office as a well deserved upliftment based on his track record as a peace ambassador with a reputation for uprightness and dedication to the work of God.

“The governor notes that Adamawa is blessed to have the seat of the Arch Bishop in Yola, following the election which took place in Delta,” he said.

Fintiri expressed confidence that Amfani would use his newly acquired position in the Church to further entrench the spirit of oneness within the Christendom and the society at large by further propagating peaceful coexistence.

He urged Amfani to live a life worthy of emulation by practicing what he preach, so that Adamawa and Nigeria can benefit from his wealth of experience and truthfulness in doing God’s work. (NAN)