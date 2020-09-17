Gov. el-Rufai promises to strengthen fight against corruption, fraud in LGs

“The local government system has been badly abused and the only way we can achieve any sanity is to have very strong audit functions.

“We also need a very strong audit cadre with an independent Auditor-General for the Local Government that is not beholden to anyone.

“Any constitution amendment that will give you that power and capacity, I want to assure you, we will support it,’’ he noted.

Gov. el-Rufai also expressed optimism that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum would throw its weight behind such an amendment.