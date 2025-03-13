Gov. Diri urges PDP to address its crisis

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa says it is time for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to look inward and address its internal crisis, in order to be vibrant opposition.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Diri gave the advice in an interview with newsmen, shortly after the inauguration of the PDP South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee.

He said it was easy for the PDP to point accusing finger at the ruling party or anyone but the party could only be vibrant, if it solved its internal crisis.

“The inauguration today was seen as a good step in the right direction. However, this is coming on the heels of allegations that the APC is influencing crises in some parties

“But the main question now is, if the PDP will serve as a ready and vibrant opposition going forward? We have to look inward. If you listen to the Board of Trustees chairman, we have to, first of all, fix our own problems.

“It’s very easy for you to point these same fingers at people from outside but what is happening within us?

“So, the PDP has to sit back and then fix its own internal issues and challenges, that is only when you can stand up to compete with others.

“For me, I want the PDP to be competitive with other political parties. We are indeed, the oldest political party in Nigeria, so we have no reason to be accusing outsiders.

“Let us look inward and fix our challenges and I’m sure by the time we do that, we will be out there to be very competitive.

“The political will is with the people, the members of the party and we are all members of the party.

“So, the moment we all come to that resolution, that we need to fix our party, there can be no one person that is bigger than the party,” Diri said.

The governor, while describing the inauguration of the caretaker committee as a step forward, said the south-south zone of PDP had resolved to be united.

“I will not say totally that the party has been restored but in our zone, you will agree with me that that’s the only zone where you have four governors of the PDP and we have all resolved and we are together in this.

“Four of us, the deputy governor of Delta is here. I have just received messages from the governors of Akwa Ibom and Rivers. So, it shows that we are together.

“If we are together, what we will do is to also show leadership and work with the zonal committee, so that our zone will be safe again for the PDP,” he said .

Diri advised the zonal caretaker committee to look into every area assigned to it by the party’s National Working Committee, to bring the party in the zone together. (NAN)