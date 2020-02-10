Gov. Dickson inaugurates Bayelsa Airport, urges FG to issue operational license

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Monday urged Federal Government to issue operational license to the Airport inaugurated in the state on Monday.

Performing the ceremony in Amassoma, Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area, Dickson also inaugurated the 2.5 kilometer road leading to the airport.



The governor described the airport project as historic, as it would drive the economy of the state as well as create jobs for the youth.

“This project will continue to bring Bayelsa to the world and the world to Bayelsa. It will bring rapid development. I know this is one of the best airports in the country.



“I want to call on the Federal Government and its agencies to without further delay issue us the licence permit to enable the airport to begin commercial operations.



“They said that our fence is 60 per cent but there are over 20 airports in Nigeria, owned by the Federal Government that do not have any fence.

“We want the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to stop politics and ensure the take-off operations without delay,” he said.



Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, described the airport as the biggest one that would bring investors to the state.



Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass and a former Military Governor of Old Rivers, noted that it would bring jobs to the teeming youth and sell the state to the outside world.



Also, the Traditional Ruler of Amasoma, Maj. Graham Nainbga (Rtd), commended the location of the airport in the area and pledged the people’s support at ensuring security of the airport.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the maiden aircraft landed in the airport in early 2019.(NAN)