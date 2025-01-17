Gov. Buni to Host 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum

The Yobe State Government, under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, is set to host the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum from January 29 to 31, 2025, in Maiduguri. This significant event aims to tackle key socio-economic challenges facing the region.

As the host, Governor Mai Mala Buni has pledged his commitment to ensuring the success of the forum, which will bring together governors from the Lake Chad Basin region to discuss pressing issues and develop strategies for promoting regional cooperation and development.

The forum will focus on addressing security challenges, promoting regional cooperation, and fostering socio-economic recovery in the region. It will also provide an opportunity for the governors to share experiences and best practices in addressing the unique challenges facing their respective states.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, a seasoned politician with a strong track record of public service, has been at the forefront of efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in Yobe State and the wider Lake Chad Basin region.

The hosting of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum is a testament to Governor Buni’s commitment to regional cooperation and development, and his determination to work with his counterparts to address the common challenges facing the region.