Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing reconstruction of the Damaturu-Kalalawa Dual carriage federal highway.

Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs to the Governor disclosed this in a statement.

During the visit, he commended the contractor for the renewed speed and dedication to complete the project.

Buni assured government’s commitment to ensure the road is completed soon.