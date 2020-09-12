Gov. Buni commiserate with Sen. Wamako over daughter’s death

Share the news













Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has commiserated with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to the governor on Saturday in Damaturu.

Buni, who is also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, described the death of Sadiya as a sad loss to the family, friends, relations and the country.

He prayed God to forgive her shortcomings and grant her soul eternal rest in “Aljannatur Firdausi.”

The governor also prayed God to grant Senator Wamako and his family the fortitude to bear the sad loss. (NAN)