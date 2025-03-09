Gov. Buni Approves Employment of 267 Health Technicians

The Executive Governor of Yobe State His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, has approved the employment of 267 health technicians to boost manpower requirements in health facilities in the state.

The employment covers 140 Buni Scholars who recently graduated in various fields of Medical sciences in India.

The Buni Scholars include 43 Bsc Nursing, 43 Bsc Pharmacy, 22 Bsc Medical Laboratory Science, 24 Bsc Radiology, 7 Bsc Optometry and 1 Bsc Public Health graduates.

Similarly, His Excellency Gov. Buni approved the employment of 127 health technician currently serving as volunteers in health institutions across the state.

The Governor directed the employment of the medical technicians who graduated earlier but were not formally employed but had been serving as volunteers in the medical centers.

The Buni Scholars are placed on CONHESS 8, while the volunteer technicians were placed on CONHESS 6/2.

The Buni administration had in the last five years consistently offered automatic employment to graduates of the state-owned Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery to improve personnel in the medical facilities.

It could be recalled that, the Buni administration established primary Healthcare centers in the political wards of the state to bring Healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people.

Similarly, the government upgraded the four General Hospitals in Gashua, Potiskum, Geidam and Buni Yadi to Specialist hospitals, and eight Primary health centers to General hospitals while, the State Teaching hospital was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to make Healthcare delivery accessible and affordable across the state.