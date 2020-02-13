Gov. Bello of Kogi sends SIEC nominees’ list to legislators

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, on Thursday, sent a list of his nominees as members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to the state Assembly for confirmation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, Bello named the former administrator of Lokoja Local Government Council, Mr Lawal Shiru, as the chairman of the commission.

Other members included: Ozovehe Enesi (Secretary), Adaji Ainoko, Musa Adama (Babakeke), Mr Funsho Olorunfemi, Chogudo Yakubu Musa, Mr Labaran Oyigebe and Abdulkarim Jamiu.

According to the statement, the governor forwards the names of the nominees to the House for screening and clearance.

The governor’s recommendation is in line with Section 197, Subsection 1(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The responsibility of the SIEC is to conduct free, fair and credible Local Government polls in the state”. (NAN)