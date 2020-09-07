Gov. Bello commiserates with victims of tanker explosion in Lambata

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has commiserated with the victims of tanker explosion that occurred in Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, in Minna on Monday, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident involving two tankers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two tankers, one conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), had a head-on collision on Sunday night in Lambata town of Gurara Local Government Area.

The incident resulted in an explosion which destroyed houses, vehicles and other property in the area.

The governor said that his administration would continue to do its best to avert such incidence in the future.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident, my prayers are with all those affected in one way or the other for quick for replenishment of the loss of their goods and property.

“As government, we will do the needful and stand by the victims by supporting them to ease their losses, ” he said.

He said that he had directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to take assessment of the damage with a view to providing succour to victims. (NAN)