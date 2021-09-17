Gov Bala Mohammed swears-in Head of Service, 22 Perm. Secs

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has sworn-in the state Head of the Civil Service  (HOS) Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, along with 22 permanent secretaries who recently appointed.

Mohammed, at the inauguration ceremony in Bauchi Friday, called the appointed officials to discharge their duties with commitment, dedication and fear of God.

He tasked them probity, accountability and prudent management of resources in the conduct of both their and private engagements.

”We will reward hard work and reprimand laxity,” he told the appointees.

The governor promised that appointment and elevation of civil servants would continue to be merit.

“We would continue to administer competency tests potential candidates position of permanent secretaries and other relevant cadres,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the oath of office and that of allegiance administered the appointees by the state Chief Judge,  Justice Talatu Umar. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,