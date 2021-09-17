Gov Bala Mohammed swears-in Head of Service, 22 Perm. Secs

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has sworn-in the state Head of the Civil Service (HOS) Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, along with 22 permanent secretaries who were recently appointed.

Mohammed, at the inauguration ceremony in Bauchi on Friday, called on the appointed government officials to discharge their duties with commitment, dedication and fear of God.

He tasked them on probity, accountability and prudent management of resources in the conduct of both their official and private engagements.

”We will reward hard work and reprimand laxity,” he told the appointees.

The governor promised that appointment and elevation of civil servants would continue to be on merit.

“We would continue to administer competency tests on potential candidates for the position of permanent secretaries and other relevant cadres,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the oath of office and that of allegiance were administered on the appointees by the state Chief Judge, Justice Talatu Umar. (NAN)

