Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State appoints Ladan Salihu as Chief of Staff

Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Mr Ladan Salihu, a former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria as the Chief of Staff.

Mr Muktar Gidado, media aide to Mohammed in a statement said that the appointment of Salihu, followed the resignation of Alhaji Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff.

NAN reports that Kari, was sworn in on June 10, 2019,

He said the governor had thanked Kari for the selfless service he rendered to the state during his tenure in office and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.

Until his appointment, Salihu was the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state.

Gidado said Salihu’s appointment is with immediate effect. (NAN)