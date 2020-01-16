Gov. Bagudu swears-in Justice Ambursa as Chief Judge of Kebbi

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Thursday sworn-in Justice Suleiman Ambursa as Chief Judge of the state.

Ambursa’s appointment was confirmed by the state House of Assembly on Jan. 10.

The governor described the new chief judge as an illustrious son of the state, adding that the state was proud of his achievements and records in the judiciary.

“The appointment of Ambursa followed a recommendation by the state Judicial Council and National Judicial Commission of Nigeria (NJC) which are all independent entities from the state government,’’ he said.

Bagudu urged the new CJ to ensure proper things were done in the Judiciary.

“Our state is at the cross road now, you must right the wrongs, and must be hard on criminals,’’ he said.

The governor also urged him to partner with other arms of government for the development of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambursa, prior to his swearing in, had acted as the state acting Chief Judge for two years following the statutory retirement of Justice Asabe Karatu in 2019.

In a related development, Khadi Bello Jega, of the state Sharia Court of Appeal was also sworn-in by Gov. Bagudu at the event held in Birnin Kebbi. (NAN)