Gov. Bagudu commends FG for reappointing Sanusi as Secretary General of NFF

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Friday commended the Federal Government for the reappointment of Dr Muhammad Sanusi as Secretary General of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for another five-year term.

Bagudu made the commendation at a final match between Dukku Warriors Football Club and Abubakar Malami Football Club during the 7th Edition of Dr Muhammad Sanusi State Super League Competition 2019 in Birnin Kebbi.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government for reappointing Dr Muhammad Sanusi, an indigene of our state, as Secretary General Nigeria Football Federation for another five-year term,” he said.

Bagudu attributed the rebirth of sporting activities in the state to the deliberate policy of his administration to developing sports.

“The sporting activities are aimed at enhancing physical and mental capabilities of the citizenry as well as strengthen cohesiveness in the state.

“We are confident that our state will continue to excel in all sports at state, national and international tournaments taking cognisance of the superlative performance by the State Beach Soccer team rated the best in Africa and 59 in the world by FIFA,” he said.

The governor also renewed his commitment to sustaining necessary support to sporting activities and encouraging men and women to partake actively in all the sporting games in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor donated N1 million to Discovery Academy, Birnin Kebbi, in furtherance of quest to discover talents in sports.

At the end of the match, Dukku Warriors emerged champions in the competition and went home with a trophy. (NAN)