Gov. Bagudu appoints 15 new permanent secretaries, others

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has approved with immediate effect the appointment of 15 new Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil Service.

In a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Tanko Magaji in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, also Bagudu also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Umar as the new Accountant-General of the State and Alhaji Kabir Argungu as the State Surveyor-General.

The new permanent secretaries are Alhaji Lawali Shehu, Aisha Usman, Malami Shekare, Garba Zuru, Nana Zagga and Dahiru Zaki.Others are Aliyu Gwandu, Mr Joel Aiki, Fati Bawa, Abubakar Lonzon, Aishatu Maikurata, Fatima Mungadi, Sani Bunza, Ahmad Yerima and Dr Aminu Bunza.

Gov. Bagudu advised the new permanent secretaries to exhibit high sense of responsibility, commitment, honesty and patriotism in the discharge of their duties to move the state forward.All appointments take effect from Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The governor also approve the appointment of Alhaji Iliyasu Jega, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue and Alhaji Garba Hamis as the new Secretary, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.