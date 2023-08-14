Gov. Bago sympathies with NAF over helicopter crash

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, has sympathised with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the crash of its MI-171 Helicopter in Chukuba community, Shiroro Local Government area of the state

The Governor, in a statement on Monday in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as shocking and worrisome.

Bago said in spite of the incident, the NAF should not relent in sustaining the fight against criminals.

The governor pledged to sustain the support of his administration to NAF and other security agencies working to safeguard the people from the menace of bandits and other criminals in the state.

NAN recalls that a NAF MI-171 Helicopter crashed around Chukuba village on Monday afternoon after taking off from Zungeru Primary School en-route to Kaduna. (NAN)

