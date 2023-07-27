Gov. Bago sends list of 30 commissioner-nominees to Assembly

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, has forwarded names of 30 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Speaker of the House, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, read the governor’s letter containing the names of the nominees to members of the house of assembly during an emergency plenary in Minna on Thursday.

He listed the nominees to include: Retired Gen. Garba Abdullahi Mohammed, (Agaie), Hajiya Titi Auta (Agwara), Suleiman Umar (Bida I), Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed (Bida II), Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu (Borgu), and Musa Bawa Bosso (Bosso).

Nasiru Mu’azu (Chanchaga), Yakubu Kolo (Edati), Abdullahi Adamu Mamagi (Gbako), Binta Mamman (Gurara),

Yabagi Umaru (Katcha), Phalal Mohammed Bako (Kontagora I),

Lawal Maikano (Kontagora II), Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo (Lapai), Mustapha Ndajiwo (Lavun) are also on the list.

Others are Garba Sabo Yahaya (Magama), Yahaya Ibrahim Gulbin-Boka (Mariga), Abubakar Umar Abule (Mashegu) Aminu Takuma (Mokwa), Maurice Magaji (Munya), Elizabeth Shaba (Paikoro), Fatima Adamu (Rafi), Hadiza Idris Kuta (Shiroro), Yahaya Alhassan Gwagwa (Suleja), Ibrahim Mami Ijah (Tafa), Bashar Mohammed Lokogoma (Wushishi), Dr Ibrahim Dangana (Special Designation), Sanda Umar (Special Designation), and Suleiman Isah (Special Designation (NAN)

