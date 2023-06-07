Gov. Bago inaugurates SSG, HOS, COS, others

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger on Wednesday inaugurated Alhaji Abubakar Gawu, Secretary to State Government (SSG); Alhaji Abubakar Salisu, Head of Service (HoS) and Mr Usman Gbatamangi, Chief of Staff (CoS).

Also inaugurated were Mr Sadiq Yusuf, Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor and Malam Bello Ibrahim, Chief of Staff, office of the Deputy Governor.

Bago said the appointments were carefully reviewed and the appointees had the capabilities, integrity and ability to work for the growth and development of the state.

“We have started to implement our responsibilities as contained in our constitution.

“In our view for the state, we need people that are courageous that can work and deliver, ” he said.

He said that working with him as the governor was difficult, but expressed optimism in their ability and trust that they would not be found wanting.

The governor, however, disclosed that the next five appointments that would be made would be women in line with the campaign promises.

He reiterated that his administration would be women and youth-friendly.

The governor congratulated those that made the list of the first appointment, and urged them to discharge their duties with diligence.

Responding, Gawu, on behalf of the appointees, promised their commitment, loyalty and support to the government to attain its numerous objectives and laudable programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Niger, Justice Hafsat Wuse. (NAN)