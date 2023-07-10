Gov. Bago, deputy visit IBB, Abdulsalami to seek counsel

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger and his deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba, on Monday visited two former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna to sought advice.

The governor said in an interview with newsmen that the visit to the elder statesmen was in continuation of his Sallah homage.

Bago said that the visit was also to thank the elder statesmen for their support and get wise counsel expected to bring about positive change in the state.

“Our visit is in continuation of our Sallah homage; we came to visit our fathers and thank them for their support.

“We are also here to seek for their advice at any point of time that will bring about positive change to our state.

“We are here to derive inspiration from them as our fathers who have continued to admonish us all the time and have given us continuous support,” he said.

Bago, however, disclosed that the elder statesmen urged them as government to continue with the ongoing developmental strides in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdullahi Gbatamangi, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Malam Ibrahim Bello. (NAN)

