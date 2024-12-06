Gov. Aliyu’s 9-point agenda excites US Envoy

The United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills Jnr, has extolled Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s 9-point agenda for the state.

He stated this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Aliyu at the Government House, Sokoto.

He said he was in Sokoto to brainstorm with Gov. Aliyu on his areas of priority for the state.

“I have heard and impressed with the 9-point agenda which the governor has laid out.

“It touches many areas that we feel are the most dear to you; security, education and youth empowerment,among others,”he added.

Mr Richard also said he was in the state to find out how the US programmes have been going on.

He described Sokoto State as very important in the religious and political spheres in the country.

Responding, Gov. Aliyu commended the US Government for the various initiatives it has introduced such as the USAID programmes that have made a.lot of impact on the lives of people of the state.

He also said USAID has been doing very well in the areas of healthcare delivery, youths empowerment, education and humanitarian affairs.

“Sokoto is really benefiting from your interventions and we need more and more of your support Your Excellency Sir, “he appealed.

Gov. Aliyu further said his administration is working hard to improve the lots of people of the state, through the provision of infrastructure,healthcare delivery,water supply,provision of quality education as well aa youth empowerment.

” In the area of security, we have distributed 130 patrol vehicles to the security agencies to enhance the fight against bandits, established the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps, procured 40 patrol vehicles and 700 motorcycles for the corps as well as the provision of the needed facilities for the operationalization of the Air Force Base in the state.

“We have also restored and reviewed upward the monthly allowance given to the security personnel deployed to flash points in the state,” the Governor added.

On the issue of state Police, the Governor said discussion was ongoing between the federal and state governments, with a view to coming up with a framework on how best it can be implemented.

Also on the issue of the last EndBad Governance protests, the Governor said though the organisers started it in good faith in order to voice out their concerns about governance, it was later hijacked by the opposition as well as hoodlums and caused mayhem in the land.

The Governor thanked the US Ambassador for the visit and wished him a successful duty tour in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.