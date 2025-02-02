Gov. Aliyu Welcomes New Security Chiefs To Sokoto

… Calls For Stronger Commitment To End Banditry

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has called new heads of security agencies recently deployed to Sokoto state to put in their best in the fight against banditry in the state.

The governor made the call when he received the newly deployed heads of security agencies during a courtesy call at Government House, Sokoto.

According to Gov. Aliyu, the call became imperative considering the success being recorded by the state government in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

“We are recording tremendous successes in our fight against banditry in the state, so we expect you to give in your best in this regard.

“I implore you to emulate your predecessors in terms of commitment, hardwork, and selfless service in securing our state,” he appealed.

The governor described the people of the state as peaceful and law-abiding urging the newly posted security heads to extend hands of fellowship to them to achieve the set targets.

“Our people are hospitable and accommodating to all manner of people coming to serve them or live with them,” Gov. Aliyu added.

He assured the new security heads of his administration’s support to them in order to discharge their duties effectively for the overall development of the state.

According to him, despite the issue of banditry that has been rocking the state in more than one decade, the people of the state still uphold the peace that Sokoto State is known for.

He applauded the contributions of the security agencies in making the state safe for all and called for the sustenance.

The newly posted heads of security agencies include the new Garrison Commander, 8 Div, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brig-Gen. A J Mohammed; Commander 119 Composite, Group Captain U S Maibuhu; Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service Sokoto, Lawal Idris.

Others are: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai; State Coordinator, Defence Intelligence Agency, Ali Usman, as well as State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service Yusuf Musa Bage.

In their separate remarks, the security heads applauded the efforts of Gov. Aliyu in addressing the myriad security challenges affecting parts of the state, as well as the developmental projects being executed across the state.

They assured the governor of their commitment towards assisting the state government in making the state safe.