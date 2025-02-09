Gov. Aliyu Upgrades Ramadan Feeding Programme

…Commissions Remodelled Ruggar Wauru Jumuat Mosque

The Sokoto State Government has lined out plans to upgrade its annual Ramadan feeding programme in order to cater to the needs of more indigent people.

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of the remodelled Ruggar Wauru Jumuaat Mosque in Sokoto, the state capital.

The governor also disclosed that preparations are in top gear for the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

He said the upgraded measures were to ensure that moslems in the state had a rewarding Ramadan fast.

“I want to assure you that we are working ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan fast in order to improve on the quality of food being served in our Ramadan feeding centres.

“We are also determined to expand our feeding centres to areas where they don’t exist for the benefit of the needy, the vulnerable and the less-privileged persons in the society,” he said.

Gov. Aliyu further said that his administration had so far renovated and constructed several of Mosques and Islamiyya schools for the benefit of the people of the state.

The completed Jumuat Mosques, according to him, included: Sheikh Musa Lukuwa,Tahsinul Qura’an, Runjin Sambo, Sheikh Gumi, Unguwar Rogo, Sultan Maccido, Emir Yahaya Road, as well as those of Yabo and Gwadabawa, among others.

Gov. Aliyu said that those of Kebbe, Illela, Shagari, Kware, Hassan Dan ‘Mu’azu, Buhari Dan Shehu, Sultan Maccido, Isah Mai Kware, Isa Wasagu, as well Usman Bin Affan, Gawon Nama Jum’at Mosques are currently undergoing renovation.

“All these are part of efforts to redeem our campaign promises of promoting Islamic affairs in the state.

“Be rest assured that my administration would continue to prioritize Islamic propagation, being Sokoto a Muslim dominated society, with Islam as its main religion,” he said.

He further said a standing monthly imprest of N300,000 and N500,000 has been set aside for the maintenance of the 90 Jum’at Mosques within the Sokoto metropolis to make them comfortable for the worshippers.

The Governor added that his administration has introduce monthly allowances to Imams, Deputy Imams and Muazzins of Jum’at Mosques and some prominent religious organizations, in recognition of their invaluable contributions towards Islamic propagation in the state.

On the recently reactivated Hisbah Board in the state, Governor Aliyu said a lot of successes are being recorded in the fight against social vices and other reprehensible practices in the state.

He added that Hisbah is operating in the state without any interference from the state government and assured them of the state government’s continued support at all times.

Other speakers at the commissioning ceremony included the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, the Wazirin Sokoto as well as the Emir of Argungu, Ismaila Muhammad Mera.

They all commended Gov. Aliyu for his laudable transformative agenda for the state state and called on the people of the state to support him in that regards.

The commissioning ceremony was climaxed by the two rakaat Jumuaat prayers in the remodelled Mosque, with special prayers offered for Allah’s continued protection and guidance to Gov. Aliyu for him to continue with the good work he is doing for the state.