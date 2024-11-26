Gov. Aliyu Set To Fix Water Problem In Sokoto -Maccido

The Commissioner Water Resources in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Maccido, has said that Governor Ahmed Aliyu, is determined to complete the 40 million gallons per day water project and deliver quality water supply to people of the state.

Maccido, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Sokoto, said the water project was initiated by the Senator Aliyu Wamakko administration was 70 per cent completed by 2015.

He regretted that the succeeding administration abandoned and worsened the water problem in the state.

Alhaji Maccido said completion of the project would further help address the acute shortage of water supply in the Sokoto metropolis and environs.

According to him, Governor Aliyu has demonstrated seriousness in resolving the water problem given the benefit to the people and the enormous taxpayers fund already utilised in execution of the project.

“The 40 million gallons per day water project was initiated by our father, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, during his administration. As of the time he left the office, the project was 70 per cent completed.

“Unfortunately, the Aminu Tambuwal administration that came after him abandoned the project during the eight years it held sway.

“Governor Ahmed Sokoto has rightly decided to complete the multi million project because completing it will surely go a long way in addressing the lingering water shortage the metropolis and environ are experiencing,” he said

Besides completing the project, Maccido also said that Governor Aliyu would expand water supply to the newly developed areas in the capital and the rural areas.

“The other project is the expansion of water supply to the new areas of the capital that are developing; like you know, Sokoto is expanding, and there is the need to service these new areas.

“I saw a newspaper report that the former administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal awarded the contract to a Chinese company for the supply of water to the people and for the construction of the 40 million gallons of water per day

“He never completed the project. Unlike Tambuwal, who abandoned every project that he inherited, the Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto administration has continued with the projects that he inherited because it will help ensure constant water supply for the people.

“So we are completing the projects that he started, which Tambuwal abandoned for no just reason. And this is the reason I am very angry with the officials of the Aminu Tambuwal administration for criticizing this administration when they achieved absolutely nothing.

“Quote me, that administration was a disaster. He was a big flop, and this is why he lost in 2019,” he said.

Maccido also decried Tambuwal’s promise to build houses for people of the state, which he said was not fulfilled.

“But Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has completed the 500 housing units started by our father and leader Wamakko and commenced the construction of another 500 housing units bringing to a total of 1,000 houses completed under one and half years.

“And remember, he bought some houses from the federal government. So, the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is not in any way comparable to the inept administration of Aminu Tambuwal.

“Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is focused, responsible, and God-fearing, which is why he has achieved under two years what Tambuwal couldn’t achieve in eight years,” he noted.