Gov Aliyu restores electricity to 8 Sokoto LGs

The Sokoto State Government has begun the reconnection of electricity supply to eight local government areas in the Eastern Senatorial Zone.

The council areas have been without electricity for nearly a decade.

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, who disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto, said the reconnection was a strong demonstration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.

He said the local government areas had hitherto been in darkness nealy decade.

According to him, the initiative to reconnect the areas is aimed at restoring power supply, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing social well-being in the affected communities.

According to him, the governor had in a strategic move to revitalize industries and improve electricity access, taken significant steps to enhance energy supply across the state.

“One of the key projects is the completion of the inherited Independent Power Plant (IPP) at a cost of N950 million.

“This project will play a crucial role in reviving collapsed industries and boost the economy of Sokoto State,” he said.

To address transportation challenges, which followed the removal of fuel subsidies, Alhaji Sadiq said the state government had taken significant steps to improve public transportation.

“110 mass transit buses and taxi cabs have been procured and deployed for intra- and inter-city services,46 buses dedicated to inter-local government mass transit

“20 motorized boats and 1,000 life jackets have been provided for riverine communities to ensure safer water transportation and reduce incidents of riverine accidents

“All these transport services are being subsidized to ensure affordability and ease of movement for the people of Sokoto State.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing mobility, and making life easier for residents through strategic investments in the works and transport sector.”